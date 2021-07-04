Pooja Hegde wears ONLY a black leotard & turns up the heat in her latest sultry look

Styled by Tanya Ghavri and makeup by Kajol Mulani, Pooja Hegde completed her sexy look with open messy hair, subtle makeup, filled eyebrows and accessorised with a neckpiece.

Be it a simple kurti or stepping out in her best stylish look for a red carpet appearance, Pooja Hegde sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. With a fit body like her, Pooja Hegde can really pull off absolutely anything with ease and confidence. So when it comes to wearing a bodysuit, the Radhe Shyam actress makes sure to turn up the heat. Pooja took has treated us with a stunning photo in a full-sleeve leotard top with a v-neck clicked by celebrity photographer Rahul Jhangiani.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri and makeup by Kajol Mulani, Pooja completed her sexy look with open messy hair, subtle makeup, filled eyebrows and accessorised with a chain neckpiece. Pooja Hegde's latest look is too hot to handle and we just can't stop talking about it. Sharing the photo, she captioned, "Leotard Love." Well, if you own a bodysuit like one of Pooja's, team it under a pair of distressed denim or a simple skirt and you are good to go. Meanwhile, check out Pooja is raising the temperature up high and how!

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently in Chennai for the shooting of Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast. The makers will be shooting an important stunt sequence and two songs for the film before gearing up for a new schedule.

Meanwhile, the stunner has a lot of big-budget Bollywood and South films in the kitty. She is eagerly looking forward to the release of Prabhas co-starrer Pan-India film Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

Besides, Pooja will also play a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya. The action-entertainer has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role.

Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

