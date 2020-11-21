Pooja Hegde on working with Jr NTR in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava: We had a great blend of energies

Pooja Hedge has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty. The actress recently gets talking about one of her past movies titled Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Pooja Hegde is currently basking in success for all the obvious reasons. The actress has been lauded for spectacular performances in her movies and is currently looking forward to some big releases in the coming times. She has now become a known name not only down in the South but also in Bollywood. Pooja recently got candid about her experience of working in the movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava back in 2018. She collaborated with Jr. NTR for the same.

The actress states that the Telugu action drama will always be a special film for her. She recalls about having a great experience shooting with Jr. NTR as she teamed up with him for the very first time. Pooja also calls the film an enriching experience both on-screen as well as off-screen. Talking about her character, the actress added that it allowed her to explore a new side of herself in terms of dubbing for the same.

She further expresses gratitude towards director Trivikram for giving her an amazing opportunity. Pooja then mentions the great blend of energies between her and Jr. NTR that resulted in their wonderful on-screen chemistry. Coming back to the present context, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in the movie Radhe Shyam. They have already begun shooting for the project that has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It is slated to be released in 2021. Another movie that Pooja is eagerly looking forward to is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in which she will work with . Apart from that, she also has another project lined up which is Cirkus.

Credits :IANS

