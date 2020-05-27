Pooja Hegde's Beauty Secret: Basic skincare tips to follow for flawless glow

Her Instagram photos will make you wonder how she manages to look so fresh all the time. However, there are a few basic skincare rules that Pooja Hegde follows to keep that golden glow on her face.

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde is one of the successful actresses in the film industry. The stunner will be seen sharing the screenspace with Baahubali star Prabhas in their upcoming film, which is tentatively called, Jaan. Besides being a phenomenal actress, Pooja Hegde is known for her style statements and all-time mesmerising glow on her face. Her Instagram photos will make you wonder how she manages to look so fresh all the time. However, there are a few basic skincare rules that Pooja Hegde follows to keep that golden glow on her face. Something that Pooja follows as a part of her daily skincare routine is eating carbohydrates and a bit of ghee in her food to add that glow to the face.

Pooja is super lazy when it comes to taking care of her skin but her morning mantra is to first wash her face and apply moisturiser. Three most important skincare products that she swears by and does not leave home without are moisturiser, face wash, and a face pack. She uses face pack only after wrapping up her shoots because her skin needs soothing and hydration after being exposed to the sun. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress makes sure to pamper her skin before sleeping and her no-break rule is to remove makeup no matter what before dozing off. She also uses home remedies and natural ingredients like haldi and malai as a homemade face pack.

Pooja Hegde, during one of the interviews, revealed that when she's not shooting, she doesn't apply any makeup and lets her skin breathe.

Sunscreen is a very important part of her daily essentials. She makes sure to use it while on shoots to protect her skin from getting tanned.

