Pooja Hegde's bikini cover up to Samantha's hat: Vacation aesthetics and fuss-free wardrobe we need

We all want to grab a chance to go to new locations and explore the world and interestingly, a lot of us are living vacation dreams vicariously through celebs and their holiday photos. Well, our favourite divas like Samantha, Pooja Hegde, and others never disappoint us with their sartorial picks even when they are on a vacation. Their tropical holiday wardrobe is always on point that we cannot wait to take some inspiration.

Let's take a look at what our South divas have reserved in their holiday closets.

Keerthy Suresh

Looking out for a perfect outfit for your next luxurious holiday? Well, Keerthy's latest look is all you need to see. For her recent stay, Keerthy Suresh opted for a super chic orange Kimberly orange dress, a must-have wardrobe when you are holidaying. Giving us major vacay fashion goals, the National-Award-winning actress teamed her outfit with ankle-high sneakers and a fanny pack.

Samantha

Samantha's vacation aesthetic is always on point! During her trip to the Maldives, Samantha shared a picture of her gazing at the beautiful blue water. However, what caught our eyes was that giant grass hat. A sarong with a hat is all you need on a relaxing vacation.

Pooja Hegde

For her trip to Bangkok, Pooja Hegde wore a bikini and a sheer coverall and glowed in the beachy sun. The stunner shows us the art of layering beach wear.

Kajal Aggarwal

A holiday wardrobe should be both comfort-friendly and carefree, and Kajal Aggarwal shows us how to do that. One can see in the photo Kajal soaking up the sunshine in a red maxi dress and hat and her stunning look will only make you want to go on vacation too!

