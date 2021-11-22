Pooja Hegde's breathtaking colourful Manish Malhotra lehenga is PERFECT for an outdoor day wedding

Pooja Hegde is keeping up with the trends and has yet again amped up her fashion game. The stunner doesn't shy away from experimenting and embracing vibrant colours, and her latest look in Manish Malhotra lehenga is proof. Pooja Hegde shared a couple of photos in a colourful lehenga that is perfect for an outdoor day wedding.

Pooja Hegde styled this gorgeous ensemble with her hair kept straight open, subtle smokey eyes and glossy lips. She accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece and loads of chunk jewellery. The Radhe Shyam actress has pulled off this modern-day lehenga with ease and confidence.

Take a look:

What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Be it at the airport, during the promotions or while on a holiday, Pooja Hegde leaves no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. Her style statement, which is comfy and experimental has always managed to turn enough heads.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. It is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. She also has a cameo role in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.