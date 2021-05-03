Pooja Hegde's Day Routine: From yoga to reading books; Here's how Radhe Shyam actress keeps herself positive
Pooja Hegde had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress had isolated herself immediately. Amidst the pandemic and while she is recovering, Pooja Hegde is keeping herself busy with activities to keep a positive frame of mind. The stunner isolated herself after getting infected with the virus. Things are getting stressful and so, Pooja is taking up various fitness activities. She starts her day by doing yoga and meditation and is also reading more positive books to stay calm and energised during this time.
On the work front, Pooja is having a busy year with back to back big-budget films in the kitty. The Pan-India actress has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring Ranveer Singh. Her next is with Salman Khan and is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Pooja is also looking forward to the grand release of her Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Besides, she also has Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni. That's not all, she will soon prep up for Thalapathy 65, co-starring Vijay.