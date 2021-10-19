Pooja Hegde's dream role is to play Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi in a biopic

Pooja Hegde is one of the most bankable actresses in the South film industry currently. In recent years, she has bagged many hits and her recently released film Most Eligible Bachelor also became a blockbuster hit. Now, Pooja has opened up about how she wishes to do a biopic of this legend.

In a recent interview, the actress has expressed her wish to portray the role of Maharani Gayatri Devi, Princess of Cooch Behar and third Maharani consort of Jaipur. Pooja is fascinated by the life of Rajmata of Jaipur and wishes to play her role in reel life.

For the unversed, Maharani Gayatri Devi was the wife of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur. She also worked in the parliament and was also arrested during the Emergency. She served in the parliament for 12 years. After retiring from politics Maharani Gayatri Devi lived a quiet life in her large estate, spending time.

Meanwhile, Pooja is yet again enjoying the success phase of Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja took to Twitter and thanked fans for giving her another hit in her kitty as she wrote, “Trust your instinct. Trust your gut feeling. It always guides you in the right direction. Another Hit film in the bag. God, you have been very kind to me. Thank you. Congratulations to my team, cast and crew. Party hard. #MostEligibleBachelor.”

Pooja Hegde is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, a pan Indian film slated for Sankranthi. She is also busy shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.