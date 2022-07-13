Pooja Hegde's off-duty look is all about class; Actress spotted flaunting Louis Vuitton bag at Mumbai airport

It is no secret that Pooja Hegde has a special place in her closet for branded handbags. It can be a day at the gym, airport looks, or a day out in the city, one thing which is common in these sartorial ensembles is her chic bangs. Just today, the Radhe Shyam star was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

She was a sight to behold in a white jacket and black tights. Once again her outfit of the day included a black Louis Vuitton handbag. With white sneakers and minimal makeup, Pooja Hegde looked as charming as ever.

Another exciting thing that happened during her visit was that the Beast actress bumped into Malaika Arora at the airport, who was donning a floral co-ord tracksuit. The two fashionistas warmly greeted each other, and a video of their meeting reached social media.

In the meantime, post enjoying a gala time in Bangkok, Pooja Hegde returned to the country last night. She opted for a beige color co-ord set for her airport look and even smiled at the cameras. The Acharya star treated fans with some fun sneak peeks from her visit.

Up next, Pooja Hegde will star alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming pan-India action entertainer, Jana Gana Mana. The stunner will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu's SSMB28. Trivikram Srinivas will helm this yet-to-be-titled flick.

Now coming to her Bollywood lineup, Pooja Hegde will share the screen with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She will further be a part of Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus with Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.

