Pooja Hegde's elegant first look as Neelambari from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya unveiled on her birthday

The makers of Chiranjeevi's Acharya have shared the first look of Pooja Hegde from the film and she looks every bit gorgeous in it. One can see, Pooja is wearing a simple green saree with a red blouse. Her mesmerising and innocent smile in the new poster speaks volumes about her interesting cameo in the film.

Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in the film. She plays a role of a woman named Neelambari from a rural background. The film's teaser was released on megastar's birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. It looks extravagant.

Acharya has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role. Talking about his role earlier, Ram Charan said in a statement said, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."