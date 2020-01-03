Pooja Hegde's fan questions her 'What if Prabhas proposes to you?' Here's how she REACTED

During a recent interview, Pooja Hegde was questioned by a fan about Prabhas and she was totally in shock. A fan questioned her 'What if Prabhas proposes to you?'

Actress Pooja Hegde is spreading her talent wings in Bollywood and down South as well. After Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde has three Telugu and two Bollywood film lined up for 2020 release. Meanwhile, she has kick-started shooting for Prabhas’ upcoming film Jaan. Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, the shooting of the film went on floors recently. Ever since the announcement about Pooja Hegde starring opposite Prabhas, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores. The fresh pairing of Pooja and Prabhas has set high expectations.

During a recent interview, Pooja Hegde was questioned by a fan about Prabhas and she was totally in shock. A fan questioned her 'What if Prabhas proposes to you?' To this, she replied, "What kind of question is this...Maybe in the film but I'm not gonna answer this." The stunner was also asked about her experience of working with Mahesh Babu in Maharshi and if she will collaborate with him again, to this she replied, "Hopefully soon...It was really good shooting with him because he is a star at the end of the day and I think I learnt a lot from him in terms of voice modulation because his delivery is on point. It was a good learning experience."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Jan 2, 2020 at 2:49am PST

Also Read: Prabhas 20: The Rebel star and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film to go on floors this week; Read Details

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is looking for to the grand release of her upcoming Telugu film, Ala Vaikuntapuramloo opposite Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is all set to release on January 12, 2020. The much-awaited Telugu film is clashing with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will hit screens on January 11, 2020.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Read More