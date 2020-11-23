Pooja Hegde's on the go look involves a Louis Vuitton bag that costs whopping Rs 2.6 lakh paired with florals

Pooja Hegde's big million-dollar smile and stylish sunglasses have managed to steal the show.

Pooja Hegde was spotted in Mumbai today and her latest off-duty look is a winner. The stunner was clicked in her best casual yet stylish look as she stepped out for lunch today. One can see, the South and Bollywood beauty opted for a floral top paired with denim, flats and a Louis Vuitton bag that costs whopping Rs 2.6 lakh. Her big million-dollar smile and stylish sunglasses have managed to steal the show. Pooja Hegde was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi before making her way to the restaurant.

Clearly, celebrities don't mind spending a hefty amount on bags and clothes. A lot of celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna are among many who have been spotted flaunting their expensive and stylish stuff in the past. Pooja Hegde's Louis Vuitton carryall monogram bag is worth USD 3,505.70*, which converts to Rs 2,59,658.43 Lakhs approx. Well, head to tow, Pooja looked stylish and we are totally in love how she is slaying even in her best casual outfit.

Check out photos:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screenspace with Prabhas in their upcoming film, Radhe Shyam. The makers recently wrapped up Italy schedule and have returned to India.

Meanwhile, Pooja has resumed the shooting of her upcoming film titled, Cirkus. She is a part of the newly announced Hindi movie Cirkus that also features , Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The shooting of the film went on floors recently. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has a lot of big films in the kitty to release in 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

