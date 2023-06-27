Pooja Hegde's guide to airport dressing: 4 times the actress made a statement in salwar suit

While tracksuits and oversized outfits are taking over airport fashion like never before, there are a few celebs who are known for wearing outfits that blend comfort, not-so-ordinary and fashionable style. Comfort is clearly the main aspect of Pooja Hegde's airport wardrobe. Instead of choosing loungewear, this time again she picked a salwar suit at Mumbai airport and managed to turn enough heads.

Today morning, Pooja Hegde was dressed exquisitely for the airport in a yellow suit by Devnaagri, one of her favorite labels. Worth Rs 26,500, Pooja's yellow anarkali suit came with embroidery detailing on the neckline and sleeves. While the palazzo pants caught our eyes, Pooja completed the look with a pair of juttis, that exuded elegance. She styled her travel look with a luxurious handbag from Christian Dior bag worth Rs 307,407.

Here's a look at times when Pooja Hegde managed to turn heads in a salwar suit at the airport:

Pooja Hegde in orange embroidered kurta set

Earlier this year in February, Pooja Hegde opted for an orange salwar suit by Devnaagri at the airport. The stunner-styled orange embroidered kurta set ft. sequins embroidered neckline and sleeves with a block print tassel dupatta. Pair of jootis and a Louis Vuitton bag completed the look. Chanderi and kota silk outfits give a rich and vintage vibe, and well, Pooja Hegde purely managed to pull off the look with utmost grace and confidence. She created a statement in a salwar suit at the airport.

In yellow suit



The AVPL actress sure knows how to set a vibe with a traditional outfit even at the airport. She wore this stunning cotton-silk blend and chanderi kurta suit that was adorned with hand-painted sleeves. An organza dupatta highlighted with a lace border and a pair of delicate earrings as the only accessory completed the look.

In a fuschia pink kurta set

Pooja's fuchsia pink kurta set by Deep Thee is a show stealer! While actresses are seen wearing oversized outfits and tracksuits at the airport, Pooja is creating a fashion statement by wearing a salwar suit at the airport. Worth Rs 35,800, the diagonal hand embroidery on the dress and dupatta gives an elegant look. No accessories, a pair of ivory juttis, loose hair, and dewy makeup completed her look.