Pooja Hegde's hilarious airport moment with a man who wouldn't stop clicking is too funny to miss; Watch

Pooja Hegde may have lit up the big screen in Bollywood a few times, but the actress is a sensation down South. Having starred in multiple Tamil and Telugu films, the actress manages to make heads turn when she walks the red carpet or is spotted at the airport. She did exactly that when she was recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. Sporting her cool athleisure outfit, Pooja looked smart and comfortable as she was all smiles for the paparazzi.

However, it is this one hilarious moment while exiting the airport that has caught our attention. While walking the 'Maharshi' actress was flooded with fans who surrounded her for pictures. One of them was a middle-aged man who was quite eager to get a picture with one of his favourite actress.

In the video, we can see Pooja walking towards her car when the man comes running for a selfie. He then tries to adjust his phone but in a hurry to get the perfect shot, the phone slips from the man's hand. The hilarious moment was recorded on camera and the paps as well as Pooja along with the man were left in splits. Soon, many other fans surrounded the actress and tried to click a selfie. Check out the fun video below:

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is having a good career run since quite sometime. Specifically down South where she has been a part of hit movies like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Maharshi and the latest being Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

