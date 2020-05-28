Pooja Hegde's Instagram account gets HACKED; Shares a message for fans

After her Instagram account got hacked, Pooja Hegde took to social media accounts and requested her fans not to provide any personal information to anyone.

In the past, there have been numerous cases where social media accounts of famous stars have been hacked. Recently, Pooja Hegde's Instagram account got hacked and the actress got super stressed. The Bollywood and South beauty took to social media accounts and requested her fans not to provide any personal information to anyone. She tweeted, "Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you."

Within an hour, Pooja got it solved with the help of her technical team. Sharing about the same, Pooja wrote, "Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram... Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty."

Check out Pooja Hegde's tweets below:

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

Hi guys, so I’ve been informed by my team that my insta account has been hacked and my digital team is helping me with it. Please do not accept any invitations or pass out any personal information out to the person asking. Thank you. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screenspace with Prabhas in their upcoming film, tentatively called Jaan. Prabhas 20 is one of the much-awaited films of the year. Well, fans are ecstatic to watch Pooja and Prabhas’ onscreen chemistry. However, due to lockdown, the shooting of the film has been pushed.

Directed Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is said to be a period film set in Europe. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pooja revealed Prabhas one of her most talkative co-star and someone full of masti.

