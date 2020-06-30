  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pooja Hegde's killer expressions win the internet as she shares a few stunning pictures

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which surely deserve your attention. Check them out.
181362 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2020 01:35 pm
Pooja Hegde's killer expressions win the internet as she shares a few stunning picturesPooja Hegde's killer expressions win the internet as she shares a few stunning pictures
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pooja Hegde enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles for all the obvious reasons. The gorgeous diva has shown her acting prowess not only in South movies but also in Bollywood. She is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and her latest list of hit movies is proof. The actress also has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline much to the excitement of her fans. She is also known for her impeccable fashion sense.

The Maharshi actress often shares updates related to her life on social media from time to time. While speaking of this, we have once again come across a few of her pictures which she has posted some time back. Pooja looks simply stunning in all the pictures as she poses for the camera wearing a black spaghetti outfit. She opts for a matte makeup look and maroon lip colour that perfectly match her entire getup. Moreover, her killer expressions do the rest of the talking here!

Check out Pooja Hegde’s latest pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lazy quarantines... #rollinginthedeep

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (hegdepooja) on

On the work front, Pooja had a stellar start earlier this year as she appeared alongside Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which went on to become a huge hit. The actress will next be seen opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. She will then team up with Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor. Apart from that, Pooja will collaborate with Salman Khan for the first time in the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement