Pooja Hegde's lip-smacking Tuscan chicken recipe that you can cook for Sunday meal

Pooja Hegde is not a talented actress but also a good chef too. Yes, she loves cooking and often shares glimpses on her Instagram. Well, now, we got our hands on her special Tuscan chicken recipe and you should definitely try it out. The chicken recipe of Pooja is lip-smacking and makes for a happy Sunday meal as well.

If you want to try a new dish this Sunday for your lunch, here's the most delicious Tuscan chicken recipe by chef Pooja Hegde. She makes a delicious Tuscan chicken dish with a creamy blend of garlic and cheese and it goes perfectly with Roti or Rice as well.

For the Tuscan chicken recipe, the ingredients needed are chicken breast, salt, pepper, garlic powder, mushroom, olive oil, tomato, onions, garlic cloves, heavy whipping cream, cheese, and spinach. Now, marinate the chicken with pepper, garlic, and salt for 5-6 minutes so that it gets tender. For the next step, heat the pan, pour some oil, put in the chicken, and saute for a few minutes. Later, saute vegetables like mushroom, tomato, and onion and added salt and pepper for taste. For the final touch, add heavy whipping cream and spinach and let it cook for two minutes. And then woah, your special Tuscan chicken recipe by Pooja Hegde is ready.



Pooja Hegde cooks mushroom rice and Tuscan Chicken

Pooja Hegde loves spending time at home, cooking, reading books, and enjoying her space when not shooting on the sets. During the lockdown, just like most of us, she channelled her inner chef and tried to cook many recipes. Once, she gave a glimpse of cooking ramen and surely did look appetizing and delicious.

Even the Tuscan chicken, she made during the lockdown in July 2020. She shared a video of herself serving mushroom rice and Tuscan chicken to her family. She was all smiles as her friend calls her, "Chef Pooj."



Professional front

Pooja Hegde is currently waiting for the release of the Hindi film Kis Ka Bhai Kis Ka Jaan with Salman Khan. This film is directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

In the South, Pooja Hegde is working with superstar Mahesh Babu on his 28th project, tentatively titled SSMB28. Helmed by director Trivikram Srinivas, music is composed by S Thaman.

