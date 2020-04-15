Pooja Hegde's mirror selfie sets the temperature soaring high; Says 'quarantine made me do it'

The gorgeous actress is oozing tons of oomph in her latest picture and the fans are delighted. Check it out.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde shared a mesmerizing mirror selfie on her Instagram account and the fans just cannot stop gazing at it. The southern diva is seen in a spaghetti crop top and black coloured denim. The actress surely knows how to set the temperature soaring high with her stunning pictures. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress further mentions in her Instagram post that she took the mirror selfie as quarantine made her do it. The gorgeous actress is oozing tons of oomph in her latest picture and the fans are delighted.

Pooja Hegde last featured in the mega-blockbuster film titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Stylish Star Allu Arjun. The film was a family drama and did exceedingly well at the box office. The stunner will be seen in the upcoming south drama called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film is helmed by Bhaskar and will have Akhil Akkineni in the lead. The first look of the south flick has caught the attention of the fans and film audiences who are eagerly looking forward to the film. The first look of the Mohenjo Daro actress was unveiled by the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor some time back.

Check out Pooja Hegde's selfie:

Pooja Hegde's look from the Akhil Akkineni starrer is funky and stylish. The fans gave the first look poster of the Bhaskar directorial a thumbs up and are now waiting for an update on the film. The south siren, Pooja Hegde will also feature alongside the Baahubali actor Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial. The film is tentatively called Prabhas 20 and the fans are looking forward to seeing Prabhas on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde: Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being rewritten to make sense in today's time)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×