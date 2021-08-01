Pooja Hegde's monochrome photo in denim shorts and ONLY a blazer is too hot to handle

One of the most sought after Pan-India actresses, Pooja Hegde has left her fans mesmerised yet again with her latest monochrome photo on Instagram. The stunner looks stunning in a black and white picture as she flaunts her happy side. In the photo, Pooja Hegde poses for the camera wearing nothing but a blazer teamed with denim shorts. Her open tresses and infectious smile compliment her gorgeous look. She is literally too hot to handle in the latest photo, clicked by Rahul Jhangiani.

Nobody better than Pooja Hegde can slay in a monochrome click and this photo is proof. A couple of days ago, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress shared another monochrome photo and is a sight to behold in it. She is clearly the queen of monochrome clicks and is winning the hearts of her fans with her gorgeous looks.

Check out her photos below:

Pooja Hegde is one of the top actresses in the Bollywood and South Indian film industries. The stunner is occupied with back to back big-budget Pan-India films.

While she is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam co-starring Prabhas, Pooja has kickstarted shooting for Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast. She also has Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and a cameo role in Chiranjeevi's Acharya.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur sports a retro look as Sita in the FIRST LOOK of her next & Dulquer Salmaan is mesmerised