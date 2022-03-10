Pooja Hegde's promotional wardrobe for Radhe Shyam is all things chic, glam & retro

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is just one day away from the grand release on the big screens. Since 10 days, the actress has been rigorously promoting the film and giving us major fashion goals. Pooja Hegde, who is known to ace any style, be it chic, glam, comfy or casual, did not fail to disappoint us one bit while promoting the film. Let's decode all the classy outfits that she wore for the promotions of Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde's first promotional look for the film was all about keeping it classy. The actress wore a white turtle neck midi dress by Herve Leger which had full-length balloon sleeves. With chunks of gold accessories, she took the basic white look a notch higher and also made a statement with her hairstyle that featured a pony. Glossy lips, gold highlighter, kohl eyes, and contoured cheekbones accentuated her look.

Next, the beauty gave major retro vibes with her next promotional look. She opted for high-waisted bootleg trousers and paired them up with a black blouse. The top has balloon sleeves, a cold shoulder, and an open cut around the neck. Simple, fun, and chic. The DJ actress teamed the look with black heels and her eye-grabbing cobalt rings did make a statement. She nailed the look with her dewy glow makeup featuring shimmery eyeshadow, lots of highlighter, hints of blush, and left her long brown tresses open.

Pooja Hegde flaunted her love affair with monochrome fashion. She made a statement in the red co-ord set by Safiyaa, a British luxury brand. The ensemble has bell-bottom pants and a full sleeve flared detailing blouse. She made sure her outfit stood out as she kept her makeup very subtle and tied her hair up. With gold rings and stud earrings, the beauty completed the red attire and looked alluring. If going all-out with glam is a mindset and this look will surely help!

Keeping it cute and sexy, the stunner made sure to catch eyes with a dark purple dress for one of many days of promotions. She looked stunning as she flaunted her many moods. the mini dress comes with a backless detail and halter neckline. It features a corseted bodice, bodycon silhouette accentuating the star's svelte frame, tiered tassel details all over, and a mini-length hem. The ensemble is a perfect fit for a date night. The actress wore the attire with stunning accessories including rings, bracelets, and hoop earrings. Overall, she was a sight to behold in cute hairstyle and dewy makeup.

Pooja served her fans a hearty dose of greens as she opted for a crop top and a matching skirt for the promotional event of her film. The ensemble featured a cropped blouse with long sleeves and a plunging neckline and body-hugging skirt, which flaunts her perfect body. She accessorised her ultra-glam look with a pair of giant earrings. Her on-point makeup and sleek hair tied in a low ponytail completed the look. The heels she wore are from the brand Augusta and cost Rs 27,825.

The diva gave out major boss babe vibes in an all-white co-ord set that features a one-shoulder crop top and matching high wasted flared pants. The Radhe Shyam actor teamed the chic all-white look by Studio Amelia with minimal accessories and jewels such as hoop earrings and rings.

The last and final look of Pooja Hegde is a major shout-out to desi girls as she went all traditional in a saree by Manish Malhotra. She wore a beautiful white net saree with a sleeveless blouse. subtle. She also left her tresses loose, kept her makeup peachy yet bold with black eyeliner, gold earrings and looked every inch beautiful.

What's your take on Pooja Hegde's many stylish looks, did you like and which among them is your favourite? Comment down below and let us know.

