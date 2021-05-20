Pooja Hegde's skincare and haircare routine you need to know

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde had disclosed the secrets behind her skin and hair. Are you eager to know the beauty secrets of Radhe Shyam actress? Take a look below.

Looking fresh and glowing all the time is an art. Every time when you look up to any actress, you dream of having flawless skin like theirs. However, a lot goes behind maintaining that kind of skin and hair. Today we are looking at the beauty diary of one of these prettiest actresses, Pooja Hegde. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde had disclosed the secrets behind her skin and hair. If you are eager to know the beauty secrets of Radhe Shyam actress, then read ahead.

For skin: Pooja shared that she is more confident about her skin and prefers less makeup now. When it comes to her skincare routine, she hardly prefers to do anything. "The only thing I do is, I make sure I take off my makeup before I go to sleep," revealed Pooja Hegde. Pooja also revealed that she has eczema, so she is constantly moisturising her skin. Well, drinking a lot of water and moisturising skin all the time is Pooja's go-to skincare routine.

"Even if I have a little bit of freckle or something, it's really okay," said Pooja who like keeping herself away from makeup as much as possible.

For hair: Pooja brings out her inner South-Indian when it comes to pampering hair right. "There's nothing like a nice coconut oil massage for your scalp. It is really nourishing and it is really something your scalp needs it. Coconut oil before you take a hir bath really works," Pooja shared her good hair remedy. However, she swayed away from this once she entered the business and got into fancy products. "After some time, I'm reading this article about how Victoria's Secret models are having a spoonful of virgin coconut oil first thing when they get up...I was surprised because this is what we always did right," she said about something she always did.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×