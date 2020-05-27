Pooja Kumar finally reacts to rumours of her being in a relationship with Kamal Haasan

The rumours about their secret affair had been doing the rounds since a very long time. Finally, Pooja Kumar has reacted to the rumours of her affair with Kamal Haasan.

As we all know, Kamal Haasan in officially single but rumour mills are buzzing that he is in relationship with his Vishwaroopam co-star, Pooja Kumar. The rumours about their secret affair have been doing the rounds since past one year but they refused to react on the same. Finally, Pooja Kumar has reacted to the rumours around her affair with Kamal Haasan.

"I have known Kamal Haasan sir and his family for a long time now. Ever since I started working with him, I have known his family – his brother who is a producer, his daughters- Shruti and Akshara, everyone. That's how I was a part of their family functions as well," DNA quoted Pooja Kumar as saying to a Telugu website.

Last year, fans went gaga when they saw Pooja Kumar at Kamal Haasan's birthday celebrations along with the rest of his family and it broke the internet as soon as the photos surfaced online. She was a part of the actor's family picture. Check it out below.

Kamal Haasan was married to actress Sarika. They had tied the knot in 1988 and applied for divorce in 2002. Kamal and Sarika are parents to Shruti and Akshara Haasan.

Meanwhile, Pooja Kumar recently cleared the air on rumours about her role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Thalaivan Irukkindran. The actress stated that she has not been approached by the makers for any role in the film.

