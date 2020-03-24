Pooja Ramachandran celebrates her birthday with John Kokkan in Maldives and THESE photos are too hot to handle

Pooja Ramachandran recently celebrated her 35th birthday with husband John Kokkan in Maldives and their photos are setting major couple goals. Check it out.

Actress Pooja Ramachandran recently celebrated her 35th birthday with husband John Kokkan in Maldives. Pooja, who had entered as a wild card contestant in the Telugu reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 2, had the best time of her life as she celebrated her birthday with the love of her life. The photos of her flaunting her bikini body while enjoying the sunset with John are too beautiful. They are setting major couples and these pictures are sure to make you green with envy amid the lockdown and Social distancing that India is witnessing currently due to Coronavirus spread.

Enjoying the crystal clear blue water amid the sea, Pooja wrote, "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free. Never ever have I enjoyed the sea more than this trip! The ocean life is just unbelievable! The colours, the beauty, the fish, and nature! UNBELIEVABLE! Maldives you are just such a beautiful part of this world! " Pooja married VJ Craig in 2010. They parted ways and divorced him 2017. This is her second marriage with John Kokkan. The duo got married last year in 2019.

Check out Pooja's holiday photos below:

Pooja has hosted many TV shows. The model turned actress featured in the romantic comedy Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi. It was a small role. In 2012, she played supporting roles in the Telugu film Swamy Ra Ra and the Malayalam films Lucky Star and D Company.

