Poojappura Ravi, Malayalam cinema’s favourite comedian dies at 86

Poojappura Ravi, Malayalam cinema’s favorite comedian is no more. Malayalam cinema said goodbye to another one of its great comedians today, June 18. The death of Poojappura Ravi came as a surprise to many, as the actor has stayed away from movies and the limelight for a while now.

Poojappura Ravi passes away at 86

The veteran actor breathed his last in Marayur, Idukki district, due to health related issues pertaining to old age. He leaves behind a legacy that has to be cherished for the many roles through which he has made the Malayali audience laugh.

From the black-and-white films of the 70s to the new-gen Malayalam movies, decade after decade, Poojappura Ravi was featured in successful movies at that time. His final releases include Guppy and Darvinte Parinamam. Not just in films, the actor also acted in many stage plays and received appreciation for them.

Fans of the yesteryear films were just recently reeling from the death of another comic legend, Innocent, and the death of Poojappura Ravi is further sad news for the audience who grew up watching them as someone who is a part of their lives. From Prem Nazir and Jayan to Mohanlal and Mammootty to Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas, he has acted with the most successful actors of each generation.

About Poojappura Ravi

Born in Poojappura to Madhavan Pillai and Bhavaniyamma, Trivandrum, the actor adopted the name of his birthplace as his name, like many actors at the time. A few of his famous movies include Kilichundan Mambazham, Nariman, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, and Harikrishnans.

Poojappura Ravi is survived by his wife Thankamma, son, Hari Kumar, and daughter, Lakshmi.

