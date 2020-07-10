Popular actor and Tamil Bigg Boss 2 contestant Ponnambalam hospitalised; Kamal Haasan offers financial support

Kamal Haasan has shared the screen space with Ponnambalam in films including Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michel Madhana Kama Rajan.

Kollywood’s one of the most famous supporting actors Ponnambalam has reportedly been hospitalised in a Chennai based medical center due to kidney-related ailments. Apparently, the actor has been facing financial issues and finding it difficult to pay the hospital bills. Kamal Haasan, who has acted with Ponnambalam in three films namely Vetri Vizha, Apoorva Sagodharargal and Michel Madhana Kama Rajan also hosted the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss when Ponnambalam took part in it.

A video of Ponnambalam from the hospital has surfaced online, where he can be receiving treatment for his ailments. In the Tamil reality show, he had a good relationship with Kamal Haasan and they both recalled some moments from shootings when they both worked together. However, he got evicted from the show after he made some offensive statements. With his witty and timely counters, he had developed a huge fan base among the show’s followers.

Reportedly, Kamal Haasan and his team are regularly calling up Ponnambalam and enquiring about the improvements in his health every day to keep track of his progress. Kamal Haasan has also agreed to take care of the educational expenses of Ponnambalam's children. Ponnambalam started his career in the entertainment industry as a stuntman in Tamil cinema. He then went on to bag key character roles in films. Ponnambalam was last seen in Jayam Ravi's Comali, which hit the theatres in 2019.

