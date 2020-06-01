Popular actor Vadivelu files a complaint against Kollywood actors Singamuthu and Manobala

Actor Vadivelu has filed a complaint on actors Manobala and Singamuthu for allegedly defaming his image in an interview.

Filmmaker and supporting star Mano Bala has a YouTube channel called Waste Paper, where he interviews popular media people. In one such interview, actor Singamuthu appeared where they both spoke about various issues. Talking during the interview, Singhamuthu reportedly spoke about his issue with popular actor Vadivelu. Well, it did not go well with the later. Vadivelu took the issue to South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) and made a complaint for talking about him.

Apparently, it had hurt the feelings of Vadivelu, when Manobala and Singamuthu spoke about few sensitive issues. Vadivelu also alleged that Manobala shared the interview on a WhatsApp group, which has many actors from the South Indian Artistes' Association. He stated that this act created an embarrassment to him. Stating that his name was degraded in the interview, Vadivelu has filed a complaint against both Manobala and Singamuthu in South Indian Artistes' Association.

For the unversed, Vadivelu and Singamuthu have appeared in several movies, and their combination is one of the most famous ones in Tamil Cinema. However, they had a huge fall off after an issue of a property was brought up. Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported earlier that Vadivelu will be seen in Mysskin’s next with Simbu. Vadivelu had also met with actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban and it is expected that they will officially announce their collaboration soon. Some media reports suggest that Vadivelu will be roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Thalaivan Irukindran.

Credits :Tamil Hindu

