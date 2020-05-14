Popular Kannada comedian and actor Michael Madhu passes away after suffering a heart attack

According to media reports, Michael Madhu suddenly collapsed at his home in Bangalore and was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away during the treatment.

Known for his role in films like Bhajarangi (2013) and Shhh! (1993), popular comedian and actor Michael Madhu passed away on May 13 after suffering heart attack. He was 50. According to media reports, Michael Madhu suddenly collapsed at his home in Bangalore and was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away during the treatment. The funeral will take place today, May 14. Stepped into the film industry to become a choreographer, Michael Madhu became a popular comedian-actor and has featured in more than 300 films. Being a huge fan of Michael Jackson, he added Michael to his name.

Popular Kannada comedian and actor Michael Madhu is survived by a wife and two daughters. Michael has acted in a lot of films in 15 years of his career. Due to lockdown, the celebrities from the film industry paid their last respect to the actor on social media. Karthik Gowda, the creative-executive producer of Hombale Films, took to twitter and paid condolences to the comedian. "RIP Michael Madhu. Many of your works still generate so much laughter for the audiences," he wrote on Twitter.

Michael Madhu is known for films like Bhajarangi, AK 47, Vaali, Suryavamsha, Neelambari, Yamalokadalli Veerappan, Meese Hottha Gandasige Demandappo Demandu, Suprabhatha, and Minugathare.

RIP Michael Madhu. Many of your works still generate so much laughter for the audiences. pic.twitter.com/KD9JNsOC8P — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) May 13, 2020

This year has been traumatic with heartbreaking news in the film industry. Bollywood celebs like and Irrfan Khan left for heavenly abode a few days back and now, Kannada film industry has lot another gem, Michael Madhu.

May his soul RIP!

Credits :IB Times

