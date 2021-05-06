Popular Kollywood actor Pandu passes away due to COVID 19

Pandu made his acting debut in Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo joining his brother Idichapuli Selvaraj, who had appeared in several films as a comedian.

The days are gloomy during the second wave of COVID 19. While the country is gripped by the pandemic situation, celebrities after celebrities are passing away along with thousands of others every day. While we still have not recovered from the loss of director KV Anand, yet another shocker has stuck the Kollywood industry. Popular supporting actor Pandu passed away this morning owing to COVID-19 related ailment. Actor Manobala took to his Twitter space and shared a photo of Pandu while announcing the news.

He was 74. Pandu breathed his last in the early hours of Thursday. As soon as the news came up, fans of the actor flooded Twitter with their condolence messages and they all prayed for his soul to rest in peace. Pandu was recently seen in Itly alongside Kovai Sarala and Urvashi. Apart from his notable on screen presence, Pandu was also a renowned designer, who designed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Logo and the Twin Leaves party logo for AIADMK.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde recovers and tests negative for COVID 19; Says 'Your healing energy seemed to have done its magic'

Pandu made his acting debut in Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo joining his brother Idichapuli Selvaraj, who had appeared in several films as a comedian. He played a supporting role in Agathiyan's Kadhal Kottai portraying Ramasamy, sharing the screen space with Thala Ajith. Several celebrities including Vivek, KV Anand have lost their lives in the recent past. While Vivek breathed his last after developing a heart complication while shooting for a film, the veteran director passed away due to COVID-19 related ailment.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×