Popular Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away after suffering heart attack; Sarathkumar offers condolences
KB Films’ Balu, who had produced several blockbuster Kollywood films including Prabhu’s Chinnathambi and Panchalankurichi, passed away last night at a Chennai based private hospital. He was infected with COVID 19 and he was getting treated at the hospital for the same when he suffered a massive heart attack. According to media reports, K Balu's funeral took place today at 11.30 am at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar in Chennai. Many celebrities from the film industry have been sharing their condolence message mourning his demise.
Sarathkumar took to his Twitter space and wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.” Popular director Venkat Prabhu shared his photo and wrote “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family”.
See the Tweets here:
An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/VphNQfdhtd
— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) January 2, 2021
Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.
— R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) January 2, 2021
Also Read: Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal among South celebrities to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
KP Balu is the owner of KP Films, a popular Kollywood production house. He has produced many films in Tamil under his home banner. Some of his films include Chinnathambi starring Prabhu and Khushbu, directed by P Vasu, Panchalankurichi directed by Seeman, Janagraman and Pandithurai starring Sarathkumar in the lead role. His passing away is undoubtedly a huge loss for the Tamil entertainment industry.