  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Popular Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away after suffering heart attack; Sarathkumar offers condolences

Taking to their Twitter spaces, actor Sarathkumar and director Venkat Prabhu offered their condolence messages.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: January 2, 2021 04:50 pm
Popular Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away after suffering heart attack; Sarathkumar offers condolencesPopular Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away after suffering heart attack; Sarathkumar offers condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KB Films’ Balu, who had produced several blockbuster Kollywood films including Prabhu’s Chinnathambi and Panchalankurichi, passed away last night at a Chennai based private hospital. He was infected with COVID 19 and he was getting treated at the hospital for the same when he suffered a massive heart attack. According to media reports, K Balu's funeral took place today at 11.30 am at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar in Chennai. Many celebrities from the film industry have been sharing their condolence message mourning his demise.

Sarathkumar took to his Twitter space and wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.” Popular director Venkat Prabhu shared his photo and wrote “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family”.

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal among South celebrities to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

KP Balu is the owner of KP Films, a popular Kollywood production house. He has produced many films in Tamil under his home banner. Some of his films include Chinnathambi starring Prabhu and Khushbu, directed by P Vasu, Panchalankurichi directed by Seeman, Janagraman and Pandithurai starring Sarathkumar in the lead role. His passing away is undoubtedly a huge loss for the Tamil entertainment industry.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Karnan: New poster of the Mari Selvaraj directorial shows Dhanush riding horse with a sword
Bigg Boss Tamil 4 promo: Balaji Murugadoss yells at Aari as he accuses him to being blindfolded by love
Keerthy Suresh shares photo with Vidya Balan on her birthday; Wishes her a beautiful year
Miheeka Bajaj shares photo with husband Rana Daggubati; Says 2020 has been the best year for her
Nagarjuna Akkineni looks uber cool and dapper as he pairs casuals with a cardigan sweater; See photos
Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal among South celebrities to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award