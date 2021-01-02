Popular Kollywood producer KP Balu passes away after suffering heart attack; Sarathkumar offers condolences

Taking to their Twitter spaces, actor Sarathkumar and director Venkat Prabhu offered their condolence messages.

KB Films’ Balu, who had produced several blockbuster Kollywood films including Prabhu’s Chinnathambi and Panchalankurichi, passed away last night at a Chennai based private hospital. He was infected with COVID 19 and he was getting treated at the hospital for the same when he suffered a massive heart attack. According to media reports, K Balu's funeral took place today at 11.30 am at the E-Cemetery in Besant Nagar in Chennai. Many celebrities from the film industry have been sharing their condolence message mourning his demise.

Sarathkumar took to his Twitter space and wrote, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.” Popular director Venkat Prabhu shared his photo and wrote “An amazing human being!! miss u uncle!! #kbfilms #balu #rip #chinnathambi my deepest condolences to the family”.

See the Tweets here:

Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry. — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) January 2, 2021

Also Read: Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal among South celebrities to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

KP Balu is the owner of KP Films, a popular Kollywood production house. He has produced many films in Tamil under his home banner. Some of his films include Chinnathambi starring Prabhu and Khushbu, directed by P Vasu, Panchalankurichi directed by Seeman, Janagraman and Pandithurai starring Sarathkumar in the lead role. His passing away is undoubtedly a huge loss for the Tamil entertainment industry.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×