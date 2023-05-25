Popular Kollywood TV couple ties the knot: A look at their emotional, colorful wedding photos

Raja Vetri Prabhu, a content creator and an artist known for Vijay Television serial 'Kanaa Kaanum Kaalangal' has tied the knot with his ladylove Deepika Venkatachalam. After being best friends for a couple of years, Raja and Deepika got married in the presence of their family and friends as per Tamil and Telugu traditions. Their wedding photos and celebrations are evidently a true testament to the love and bond shared by Deepika and Raja Vetri Prabhu.

The newlyweds took to social media and shared a few photos from their wedding that look every bit beautiful and straight out of their fairytale. "And then, this magic happened through the golden hour, amidst the sounds of our traditional nadaswaram and parai, with colourful ribbons flying all over us & the breeze causally hitting our faces! We knew we were being blessed by our favourite gods when we tied the knot whilst finding our homes in each other's eyes! :’)," read their Instagram post.

For her wedding, Deepika wore an elegant yellow saree and accessorised it with traditional gold jewellery while Raja was seen wearing a yellow mundu. The warmth, love and happiness around them prove they are a match made in heaven.

Raja Vetri Prabhu and Deepika wedding photos:

The wedding festivities of Deepika and Raja Vetri Prabhu are getting a lot of attention for keeping it simple and colourful. One of their fans commented, "No Expensive wedding accessories, No dramas.. she looks pretty even in this Simple look," while another wrote, "That Happy tears says Everything nitham nitham nee odanja otta vekka naaa irukan."

Announcing their engagement on May, Deepika wrote on Instagram, "From being Deeps to his RVP and Abi to his Gautham, I never knew that being Monica to his Chandler was tagging along with us right there! One thing that has forever stayed constant between us is the FRIENDSHIP. And what’s more exciting than deciding to be together that will not just hold us as ‘best friends forever’ but family?"

