Popular lyricist & actor Snehan to tie the knot with Kannika Ravi in presence of Kamal Haasan; Details Inside

Popular lyricist, actor and activist Snehan is getting married to actress Kannika Ravi soon in presence of actor Kamal Haasan. The couple is set to tie the knot on July 29 in Chennai. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Snehan and Kannika have invited a very few people and Kamal Haasan is among the guest list. Snehan, who is also a singer, released a press note about the same.

The press note read, "Kannika and I are getting married on July 29 in the presence of Ulaga Nayagan and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Dr Kamal Haasan. I wanted the wedding celebrations to take place amidst all of you, with everyone’s love and blessing. But time is such that it’s not possible and that’s my biggest regret. In today’s scenario, people getting together have become a cause of concern and danger for all of us. Hence, keeping all our safety in mind, we are conducting this wedding by following all the government norms and safety precautions."

Snehan's relationship with Kannika had been the talk of the town since a very long time. Finally, the two are set to get married. Meanwhile, their pre-wedding photos have surfaced on social media and they look super happy together.

Check it out:

Lyricist & Actor @KavingarSnekan weds @KannikaRavi in the Presence of @ikamalhaasan

On 29th July at Chennai Adv. wishes to the couple! @onlynikil pic.twitter.com/5SPkplSNDg — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 25, 2021

Also Read: PICS: Shruti Haasan sports cool look in an oversized shirt and loose fit jeans; Sundeep Kishan spotted in Mumbai