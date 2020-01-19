Popular Neeya Naana host Gopinath's father passes away

Neeya Naana host Gopinath's father Chandran left for heavenly abode on Friday, January 17. The final rites took place yesterday, January 18.

Gopinath who is known for hosting the popular talk show Neeya Naana on Vijay TV is currently in the news over the demise of his father. According to reports by Tamil websites, television anchor, radio jockey, journalist, Neeya Naana Gopinath's father Chandran left for heavenly abode on Friday, January 17. Many close friends and relatives visited the TV host's home on hearing the sad news about his father. Reportedly, Gopinath was very close to his father and always got support for everything in his career.

Gopinath kick-started his career in 1997 with United Television and later he went on to join Raj Television Network. He has done anchoring for television series such as Makkal Yaar pakkam, Nadanthadhu enna?, Sigaram thotta Manidargal and En Desam! En Makkal in 2013. He also joined Vijay TV and anchored Makkal Yaar Pakkam, a political analysis programme. In 2006, he started his TV debate show Neeya Naana. He has been hosting this show for several years now.

Gopinath has also stepped into acting and will be playing lead role in the movie Idhu Ellathukum Mela which is directed by Bharathi Ganesh. Gopinath has earlier played himself in Nimirndhu Nil and was also seen in Thirunaal.

