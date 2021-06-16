  1. Home
Popular senior actress Kavitha’s son succumbs to COVID 19; Husband being treated

Kavitha’s son was observing self isolation after he tested positive. However, he breathed his last yesterday after his health deteriorated.
In yet another shocking news to the South entertainment industry, Popular actress Kavitha, who has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, has lost her son. Her son, Sanjay Roop, who tested positive for Covid 19, was observing home isolation for a few days. However, after his health complicated, he was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last. It is to be noted that her husband also tested positive and is being treated at a hospital.

While the first wave of Covid was very impactful, the second wave turned out to be even more disastrous as several celebrities including comedy actor Pandu, actor Nitish Veera, wife of famous director Arun Raja Kamaraj, singer Komagan and many others have lost their lives. The demise of Kavitha’s son has come as yet another shocker. Kavitha made her acting debut in the Tamil film at the age of 11 as a child star in the film Oh Manju and later became well known to South Indian fans as a heroine by playing key roles.

Following the demise of her son, several people in the film industry have been offering their condolences to actress Kavita. Kavitha has acted in more than 50 films in Tamil. Currently, she is playing a key role in the television series Endrndrum Punnagai in Zee Tamil.

