Popular singer KJ Yesudas’ brother passes away

KJ Yesudas' brother passed away. It is suspected that he might have committed suicide as he was suffering from depression.

KJ Yesudas' 62-year-old younger brother K J Justin was found dead at the backwaters in Kochi. His corpse was found floating on Wednesday at around 2.30 PM near Cochin Vallarpadam container terminal. According to media reports, he was suffering from depression after the death of his son. He was also having severe financial crisis. Police are suspecting that it might be a suicide. Apparently, he went to the church and did not return home at night. The family stated searching for him and approached the police.

The Thrikkakara Police recovered a dead body from the backwaters on Wednesday. The police took his family to identify the corpse they found and the family members confirmed that it was him at the Ernakulam General Hospital. Justin is the son of musician and playwright Augustine Joseph and Elizabeth. Apart from KJ Yesudas, his other siblings are Anthappan, Mani, Jayamma, the late Babu and Pushpa.

The News Minute quoted a sub inspector as saying, "His postmortem said death by drowning. Yesudas will arrive from Chennai on Friday." His body is kept in mortuary for postpartum and Yesudas, who is currently in Chennai, will visit them on Friday. Justin's family had informed police that he had been showing suicidal tendencies for that last few days due to financial reasons and his son’s death.

Credits :The News Minute

