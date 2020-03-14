Popular South actor Sheela Kaur ties the knot with businessman; Netizens shower the newly wed with wishes

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Popular South actor Sheela Kaur took to her social media space and announced that she got married to a businessman, while sharing a picture from her wedding.

Sheela Kaur has featured as a child artist in about a dozen Kollywood films. Kaur made her debut as the leading female actor in the 2006 Telugu film Seethakoka Chiluka, in which she shared screen space with Navdeep. Following Seethakoka Chiluka, she was roped in as the female lead in an array of big-ticket films like Raju Bhai, Maska, Adhurs and Parugu. However, her jaw dropping performance as Meenakshi Neelakantam in Allu Arjun starrer Parugu increased her fanbase.

On March 11, 2020, Sheela Kaur tied the knot with businessman Santhosh Reddy in a grand affair, in Chennai, in the presence of their family members and friends. The marriage, which was arranged by the parents and relatives of the actor was a close affair, which was attended by only limited guests. Sharing the wedding news on her social handle, the Sheela Kaur wrote “The day for us is special.A time beyond compare ..The joy we feel deep in our hearts..A new day ,a new life together #Married”.

Besides Tollywood, Sheela set foot in multiple South languages including Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Her latest appearance was with Arjun Aarya, Hyper. It is to be noted that Sheela shared screen space with some big names in Tollywood like Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram and Balakrishna. As soon as she posted her wedding picture on social media, it took over the internet and fans have been showering the couple with their wishes.

