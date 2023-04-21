Popular South Indian choreographer Rajesh Master passes away

Popular choreographer Rajesh Master passed away on Thursday. There have been no official reports on the cause of death but there are rumours going around that suicide is being cited as the reason for the sudden demise. Ever since the news of the passing has come out, various celebrities and industry folks have been reaching out offering condolences on social media. The deceased Rajesh master was a member of the FEFKA Dancer’s union, in addition to also being the founder of the dance group called “Electro Battles". The very first celebrity to respond to the unfortunate news was cinema and television actress Beena Anthony, who also happened to be a close friend of Rajesh.

Famous dance choreographer Rajesh Master passes away

The actress wrote on her Instagram post where she goes on to note that a split-second decision has led to a huge loss. She also asks what forced him to take such a fatal step and she was one of the first people from the industry who hinted at the suicide bit of the news in one of her comments under the post, even though she also adds that she is not exactly sure of the cause. The other colleague to express their shock at the news was actress Devi Chandana, who has appeared in several major Malayalam films. She also went on to add how Rajesh Master influenced her during her younger days to take Bollywood dance numbers seriously.

Professional career

Actor Tini Tom also offered condolences on the untimely departure of a friend and colleague. The dance master was most known for his work in South Indian films and was also a regular face in Star Night Shows abroad with some of the biggest stars in the industry. He has choreographed dance steps for various films and was based out of Kochi. He was known within the film fraternity for his brisk dance style and quick turnaround as a choreographer.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Innocent passes away: "End Of An Era," Write Twitterati