Popular Star Kid: Dada fame Kavin spills beans about Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s behavior

As many may already know, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is set to make his entry into Tamil cinema as a director. The popular star kid has already signed a deal with a leading production company for his film, with many casting rumors circulating.

Amidst the rumors, actor Kavin, known for his role in the film Dada, was speculated to join the cast. Now, in a recent interview with Sun News, Kavin himself shared details about meeting Jason.

He said that they had only one meeting where he informed them about his commitments, which was just a friendly and formal discussion. Moreover, the actor said, "He told me that they'll discuss and let me know, but no further discussion happened after that."

Kavin talks about meeting Thalapthy Vijay’s son Jason

Kavin further spoke about how he had met Thalapathy Vijay previously, and how the megastar always carries himself in a very simple and down-to-earth manner, despite his immense popularity. He added, "I went to meet Thalapathy Vijay's son keeping in mind his humble nature, but Jason Sanjay is even more unassuming than his father. He is very simple and humble. It even astounded me."

The actor concluded by saying how this clarity of mind and modest demeanor, especially when exhibited by popular figures like them, provides a valuable lesson on how one should conduct oneself.

Kavin’s next

Kavin has been making headlines recently with his upcoming film Star, directed by Elan, which is set to release in theaters. The romantic drama will feature the story of a struggling youngster who aspires to become a great actor. The film also stars Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, Geetha Kailasam, and many others in key roles.

Initially, the film was supposed to feature actor Harish Kalyan in the lead role, but due to some reasons, the cast was changed after initial promotional posters were released. This would have marked the second collaboration between Harish Kalyan and director Elan after their hit movie Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. The film Star is now slated to hit the screens on May 10th, 2024.

