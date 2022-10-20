Popular Star Kids: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is no less than a star

Allu Arjun's younger one, Arha has been in the limelight ever since her birth. She is often seen leaving fans awestruck with her cute appearances on social media. It might not be wrong to say that she is no less than a star herself. Today, we will be revisiting the brightest moments of Allu Arha over time. London dairies

As is already known, after his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has been spending some much-needed quality time with his family before embarking on the next professional journey. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is in London at the moment with his loved ones and his better half Sneha Reddy has been dropping sneak peeks from the visit on her Instagram account for the fans. In one of the glimpses, AA is seen trying to feed his daughter Arha.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 Allu Arjun and Arha were a part of the Geetha Arts' Ganesh Visarjan this year. The father and daughter were even seen dancing together as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. The little bundle of joy looked adorable as ever in a cute pink and white checkered frock. Arha matched every step with her dad during the festivities. AA even posted a video from the Visarjan on his Instagram.

Allu Arjun gets a lesson on riddles Last month, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted another cute clip of Arha. In the video, she recites some tongue twisters and riddles. Later, Arha asks her dad to do the same and after he obliges her daughter's request, he asks her if he did a good job. To this, Arha replies that he did. This father-and-daughter moment is too cute to ignore.



Race with dad February brought to us another memorable video of Allu Arjun and Allu Arha. Sneha Reddy posted a clip on the story section of her Instagram where AA is racing his little one in their backyard. After Allu Arjun lets his daughter win, he starts chasing her around, and in the end, he finally picks her up and gives her a peck on the cheek.

Pushpa pre-release Back in 2021 December. Allu Arjun's kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha attended the pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise. During the event, little Arha won hearts with her rendition of Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa. Even her innocent 'Hi' and 'Namaste' to everyone was a total show-stealer.