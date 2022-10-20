Popular Star Kids: Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is no less than a star
Take a look at Allu Arjun's quality time with his cute daughter Arha during their trip to London.
Allu Arjun's younger one, Arha has been in the limelight ever since her birth. She is often seen leaving fans awestruck with her cute appearances on social media. It might not be wrong to say that she is no less than a star herself. Today, we will be revisiting the brightest moments of Allu Arha over time.
London dairies
As is already known, after his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has been spending some much-needed quality time with his family before embarking on the next professional journey. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is in London at the moment with his loved ones and his better half Sneha Reddy has been dropping sneak peeks from the visit on her Instagram account for the fans. In one of the glimpses, AA is seen trying to feed his daughter Arha.
Ganesh Visarjan 2022
Allu Arjun and Arha were a part of the Geetha Arts' Ganesh Visarjan this year. The father and daughter were even seen dancing together as they bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. The little bundle of joy looked adorable as ever in a cute pink and white checkered frock. Arha matched every step with her dad during the festivities. AA even posted a video from the Visarjan on his Instagram.
Allu Arjun gets a lesson on riddles
Last month, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle and posted another cute clip of Arha. In the video, she recites some tongue twisters and riddles. Later, Arha asks her dad to do the same and after he obliges her daughter's request, he asks her if he did a good job. To this, Arha replies that he did. This father-and-daughter moment is too cute to ignore.
Race with dad
February brought to us another memorable video of Allu Arjun and Allu Arha. Sneha Reddy posted a clip on the story section of her Instagram where AA is racing his little one in their backyard. After Allu Arjun lets his daughter win, he starts chasing her around, and in the end, he finally picks her up and gives her a peck on the cheek.
Pushpa pre-release
Back in 2021 December. Allu Arjun's kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha attended the pre-release event of Pushpa: The Rise. During the event, little Arha won hearts with her rendition of Allu Arjun's signature dialogue Thaggede Le from Pushpa. Even her innocent 'Hi' and 'Namaste' to everyone was a total show-stealer.
Meanwhile, Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam. She will be seen as Prince Bharata in Gunasekhar's directorial. Talking about little Arha, Samantha had said, "She was born to be a rockstar." Based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film will also see Dev Mohan as Dushyanta.
During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun opened up about his daughter's Tollywood debut. He was quoted saying, "I don't know how to react till I watch her on-screen. I have seen the rushes on the monitor, but till you watch the whole film on-screen with the music and dubbing and stuff then I have to see how I feel. But it is cute as of now, definitely, it is very cute to see your child on the screen. I mean, it's cuter to me because she's my own child. But I hope people can relate to that cuteness."
In the meantime, Allu Arjun will next front the second installment of the popular Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. He will once again entertain the fans as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial. Additionally, the highly-awaited project will feature Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. It is further reported that ace composer Devi Sri Prasad has already scored three songs for the film.
