Popular Star Wife: Namrata Shirodkar sports Rs 4 Lakh graphic print kurta at a party with Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, as we all know like to keep things low-key. One of the most fashionable couples, MB and Namrata recently attended a baby shower party and their photos have taken social media by storm. However, what caught our attention was Namrata Shirodkar's graphic print kurta from Giorgio Armani.

One can see in the photos, Namrata is sporting a simple yet elegant silk kurta that comes with long sleeves and mid-length. However, the interesting part is it comes with an outrageous price tag. Yes, Namrata Shirodkar's kurta is for almost Rs 4 Lakh. Natural straight hair in open, minimal makeup and diamond earrings completed her look.

Namrata Shirodkar in Giorgio Armani

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the actor kept it simple in a navy blue tee and formal pants. The power couple had the best time of their life at the party with their daughter Sitara.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and Namrata attended the baby shower party of Shriya Bhupal, the granddaughter of businessman GVK Reddy. The party was attended by their close friends and family.

Sharing a few inside photos, Namrata wrote on Instagram, "About last night! My first official party with our 11-year-old, and she had an absolute blast, much like her father. Just like the old times... Met all our friends who came out of the woodwork."

Mahesh Babu too shared a few photos from the party and called it a 'fun night'.



Shriya Bhupal married entrepreneur Anindith Reddy in Hyderabad on July 6, 2018. It was one big fat wedding solemnised by Sadhguru, Jaggi Vasudev. Shriya Bhupal is the founder and designer of the fashion brand 'Shriya Som'.

