  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Popular Tamil actor Ayyappan Gopi passes away due to heart attack

In the last few weeks, many South celebrities including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away.
3939 reads Mumbai
Tamil actor Ayyappan Gopi passes away Popular Tamil actor Ayyappan Gopi passes away due to heart attack
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In yet another shocking and heartbreaking news, Popular comedy actor Ayyappan Gopi passed away on Saturday, May 15. According to media reports, Ayyappan Gopi died due to a heart attack. He is known for his work in movies like Rajini Murugan and Dhilluku Dhuddu to name a few. Yesterday, another Kollywood actor Pawnraj also passed away due to heart attack. 

Sharing the news about his sudden demise, director Ponram Tweeted, "Pawnraj, who worked as a co-director along with me for a number of projects and who acted in movies like Rajini Murugan and Varthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, died in a heart attack today." Many celebs from the film industry and fans took to social media offered condolences to the actor on social media.

In the last few weeks, many South celebrities including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away. Renowned Kannada producer Ramu also lost his life due to COVID-19 complications. He was 52.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Tamil actor Thavasi is in a shocking and unrecognisable condition due to Cancer; Seeks help for treatment
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Twitter Review: The light hearted Tamil anthology receives phenomenal response
Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempts suicide and shares a video on Facebook before doing it; Now hospitalised
Tamil director Arun Prasath passes away in a tragic road accident in Coimbatore amid lockdown
23 year old Tamil TV actress passes away by suicide at her house in Chennai
Tamil actor and Video Jockey Lokesh gets paralysed after suffering from a stroke