Popular Tamil actor Ayyappan Gopi passes away due to heart attack

In the last few weeks, many South celebrities including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away.

In yet another shocking and heartbreaking news, Popular comedy actor Ayyappan Gopi passed away on Saturday, May 15. According to media reports, Ayyappan Gopi died due to a heart attack. He is known for his work in movies like Rajini Murugan and Dhilluku Dhuddu to name a few. Yesterday, another Kollywood actor Pawnraj also passed away due to heart attack.

Sharing the news about his sudden demise, director Ponram Tweeted, "Pawnraj, who worked as a co-director along with me for a number of projects and who acted in movies like Rajini Murugan and Varthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, died in a heart attack today." Many celebs from the film industry and fans took to social media offered condolences to the actor on social media.

#RIPPawnraj வருத்தப்படாத வாலிபர் சங்கம் ரஜினிமுருகன், போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்தவரும் எனது கோ டைரக்டருமான பவுன்ராஜ் ஹார்ட் அட்டாக்கில் இறந்து விட்டார் அவருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரக்கங்கள் pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z — ponram (@ponramVVS) May 15, 2021

In the last few weeks, many South celebrities including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away. Renowned Kannada producer Ramu also lost his life due to COVID-19 complications. He was 52.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×