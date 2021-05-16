Popular Tamil actor Ayyappan Gopi passes away due to heart attack
In yet another shocking and heartbreaking news, Popular comedy actor Ayyappan Gopi passed away on Saturday, May 15. According to media reports, Ayyappan Gopi died due to a heart attack. He is known for his work in movies like Rajini Murugan and Dhilluku Dhuddu to name a few. Yesterday, another Kollywood actor Pawnraj also passed away due to heart attack.
#RIPPawnraj வருத்தப்படாத வாலிபர் சங்கம் ரஜினிமுருகன், போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்தவரும் எனது கோ டைரக்டருமான பவுன்ராஜ் ஹார்ட் அட்டாக்கில் இறந்து விட்டார் அவருக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரக்கங்கள் pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z
— ponram (@ponramVVS) May 15, 2021
In the last few weeks, many South celebrities including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek passed away. Renowned Kannada producer Ramu also lost his life due to COVID-19 complications. He was 52.
Also Read: Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki directer Nandyala Ravi dies due to COVID 19 issues; Naga Shaurya mourns his demise
Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.