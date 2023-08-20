Popular Tamil actor ties the knot with his longtime friend; see first photos from wedding

In a piece of happy news, Tamil actor Kavin Raj has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Monicka Davi in an intimate ceremony this morning, on August 20. The first photos of the newlyweds are out and they look perfect together. They got married with the blessings of both their families.

One can see in the photos, Kavin Raj is wearing a beige shirt with mundu while bride Monicka David looks drop-dead gorgeous in a traditional zari saree. She completed her simple yet-so-elegant look with traditional jewelry. Every photo of them speaks volumes about their pure love for each other- a perfect match made in heaven!

Meanwhile, fans and close friends are showering the couple with best wishes and blessings as they begin a new chapter of their life. Television artist turned actor Pugazh was the first to post about their wedding on social media. Also, a few BTS videos of the bride and groom getting ready for their big day have surfaced on social media.

Kavin Raj and Monicka David's wedding photos

Kavin Raj's career trajectory

For the unversed, Kavin started his acting career with television. He made his maiden on-screen appearance with the Star Vijay's Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and was seen in the role of Shiva. Since then, there has been no looking back for the young Kollywood actor. Known for his work in the mystery horror film Pizza and TV series Thayumanavan among many, Kavin Raj's last project Dada was a super hit. Starring Aparna Das as the female lead, Dada received a good response for its brilliant and compelling drama about parenthood.

The coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film was written and directed by Ganesh K. Babu in his directorial debut.

