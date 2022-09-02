Popular Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran ties the knot with actress Mahalakshmi; See PICS

Popular Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran tied the knot with actress Mahalakshmi, on Thursday. He took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with his wife from the wedding ceremony. They look adorable in their wedding photos and can be seen wearing traditional attires.

Ravindra and Mahalakshmi tied the knot in Tirupati at 11 am on September 1, 2022, in presence of close family members and friends. The wedding pics have gone viral on the internet.

Ravindra took to his Instagram handle and shared pics with Mahalakshmi and also penned heartfelt note. He owns a production house named Libra Producrions and bankrolled many Tamil movies including Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Murungaikai Chips among a few others.

The film producer also shared pics on his Instagram handle and wrote, "If we get a girl like Mahalakshmi, they will say that life is good..., But did that Mahalakshmi get life... Coming soon live in FAT MAN FACTS. Kutty story with my wife."

Mahalakshmi is a popular actress known for her roles in television serials like Vani Rani, Office, Chellamay, Uthiripookkal and Oru Kai Osai. She also shared the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. "I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love. Love you Ammu." In the pics, Ravindra is seen in a traditional mundu look, whereas Mahalakshmi opted for beautiful south Indian bride attire.

For the unversed, Mahalakshmi was previously married to Anil but divorced him due to various issues in 2019. She also has a son from her previous wedding.