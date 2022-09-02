Popular Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya passes away at 49

Popular Tamil playback singer Bamba Bakya passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai. According to the reports, he was admitted to the hospital due to illness. However, he breathed his last despite receiving treatment. Bamba Bakya's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil industry.

Bamba Bakya was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai on the night of September 1 after he complained of discomfort. Bamba Bakya frequently teamed up with AR Rahman and was known for his deep baritone. He was known for his unique voice. He had sung superhit songs like Simtangaran from Sarkar, Pullinangal from Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Kalame Kalame from Bigil.

he sang a couple of lines in Ponniyin Selvan's Ponni Nadhi. It is said that the artist had loaned vocals for one more melody in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Sung by AR Rahman, AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya, the soothing track has lyrics by Ilango Krishnan. Ponni Nadhi song will be the start of the story as Vallavarayan Vandhiyathevan (played by Karthi). Aside from the previously mentioned projects, Bamba Bakya had sung melodies in Sarvam Thala Mayam, Anbarivu, Iravin Nizhal, Action and Ratsasi, among others.

Rahman's daughter Khatija wrote, "Rest in peace brother. Can't believe you've passed away. Such a wonderful person and musician."

Composer Santhosh Dayanidhi took to Twitter to pay last respects to Bamba Bakya. He wrote, "Rest In peace brother @bambabakya #bambabakya gone too soon."