Popular Tollywood editor Gautam Raju passes away

Popular editor Gautam Raju, who worked on many Telugu films, passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 68. According to reports, he was receiving medical treatment for Kidney related issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad for quite a few days. However, his health got worse at the midnight, and breathed his last.

The tragic news of Gautam Raju has left the industry saddened. Several celebs and fans are paying their tributes and offering heartfelt condolences.

RRR music composer MM Keeravani tweeted, "Saddened by premature exit of Gouthamraju garu . Happened to work with him for Dhammu. Huge respect for his humility and talent."

Gautam Raju started his career almost 40 years back and worked on almost 800 films. He worked for films starting Nalugu Stambalata in 1982 and worked in various languages including Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi, Assembly Rowdy and many more super hit films. He has worked as an editor for top hero movies like Megastar Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150, Pawan Kalyan Gabbarsingh, Ravi Teja's Kick, Allu Arjun's Race Gurram and NTR's Adurs.

Also Read: R Narayana Murthy's mother passes away at 93 after facing multiple health issues

Gautam Raju last worked on Mohan Babu's Son Of India. Directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film received poor reviews from audiences. He also worked recently on film titled Raamudu Anukoledhi Jaanaki Kalaganaledu.