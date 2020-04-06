Popular TV actor Srilakshmi Kanakala and Suma Kanakala's sister in law passes away after suffering from Cancer

Popular TV actor Srilakshmi Kanakala, who is the sister in law of Suma Kanakala breathed her last on Monday after suffering from cancer.

TV actress Srilakshmi Kanakala, who has been battling cancer for a while now, reportedly passed away today in Hyderabad. She is survived by her husband Peddi Rama Rao and two daughters Prerna and Ragaleena. Harshavardhan, who rose to fame after his role in Amrutham, shared a video on his social networking handle earlier today, in which he was seen urging the close circles of Srilakshmi’s family not to gather up to pay their respects to the actor and requested them to follow the lockdown for COVID-19.

In the video, he stated that he is making this appeal to everyone after discussing with Srilakshmi’s sister-in-law Summa, Rajeev and the other family members of Srilakshmi. It is to be noted that popular actor Rajeev Kanakala is the elder brother of Srilakshmi Kanakala and Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala is her sister in law. Srilakshmi’s first TV appearance was in the show of her father and eminent actor-mentor-playwright Devadas Kanakala’s TV show. Titled Rajasekhara Charitra, it was one of the famous Telugu TV shows ever.

In one of her recent interviews with a TV channel, Srilakshmi had stated that she never wanted to become an actor and that it was truly based on situations that she chose to become a TV actor. Srilakshmi is known for her performances in TV shows Agnipoolu, Chinnari, Ruthu Geetham, Super Mom among the many other shows. Srilakshmi’s mother Lakshmi breathed her last in February, 2018.

