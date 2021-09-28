Posani Krishna Murali comments on Pawan Kalyan; Talks about a Tollywood star cheating Punjabi actress

Pawan Kalyan at the pre-release event of Sai Dharam Tej's Republic openly criticized YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Andhra Pradesh government's stand for controlling the Telugu film industry. While a few actors like Nani and Kartikeya Gummakonda have spoken in support of PK, the others have distanced themselves from commenting anything. Posani Krishna Murali, on Monday held a press meet and slammed Pawan Kalyan for his fiery speech.

Admitting whatever Pawan Kalyan said at the recent event was right, Posani questioned his behaviour and objectionable language used. "Chiranjeevi garu never crossed the line and he always used the right words to express his views. But, it is not good on the part of Pawan Kalyan to criticize the Ministers and use objectionable language against them," said Posani.

Posani Krishna Murali also gave a task to Pawan Kalyan. "You say that you respect women a lot through your dialogues in films. We have a task for you. Please do it," said Posani while addressing an issue about a Punjabi actress cheated by a top personality of the Telugu film fraternity.

"There is a girl who came to the Telugu Film Industry from Punjab with lots of dreams. She wanted to become a heroine. A big guy in the industry promised her a career, a new life, spent time with her and also made her pregnant. He impregnated her and later forced her to get aborted,” said Posani Krishna Murali who wants Pawan Kalyan to look into the matter. He even asked Pawan Kalyan if he has guts to demand a CBI enquiry on her betrayal.

Posani didn't take any names during the speech and left it open for Pawan Kalyan to understand the issue better.

Check out full video below:

Pawan Kalyan's speech has sparked a controversy in political circles and is not ending anytime soon.