  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's success, Allu Arjun to buy a house in Mumbai?

Allu Arjun during an interview for the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo said he would like to buy property in Mumbai.
1665 reads Mumbai
Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's success, Allu Arjun to buy a house in Mumbai?Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's success, Allu Arjun to buy a house in Mumbai?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released this year on January 12 and the film received immanse response across the country. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, not only received thunderous reviews from audience and critics alike but also managed to earn big numbers at the box office. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Post the success of the film, according to media reports, Allu Arjun is planning to buy a house in Mumbai. 

Recently, Allu Arjun during an interview for the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo said he would like to buy property in Mumbai. Bunny said, “I Love Mumbai. That is the main reason I used to come here to meet the people. But I don’t have any house in Mumbai city. Actually it is a guest house of Geetha Arts but not my own apartment. But now I am planning to buy a house in Mumbai.” Well, the stylish star of Telugu film industry is also looking forward to making his Bollywood debut. However, the actor is waiting for the right script.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde is on a roll: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the stunner to romance Salman Khan 

On the work front, Allu Arjun has quite a few films in the kitty including one with Sukumar and AR Murugadoss. However, the actor is yet to commence shooting for both the films. 

Credits :Tollywood.Net

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement