Post Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's success, Allu Arjun to buy a house in Mumbai?

Allu Arjun during an interview for the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo said he would like to buy property in Mumbai.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released this year on January 12 and the film received immanse response across the country. The film, which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role, not only received thunderous reviews from audience and critics alike but also managed to earn big numbers at the box office. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo crossed Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Post the success of the film, according to media reports, Allu Arjun is planning to buy a house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has quite a few films in the kitty including one with Sukumar and AR Murugadoss. However, the actor is yet to commence shooting for both the films.

