Post divorce with Niharika Konidela, Chaitanya JV finds solace in Vipassana; Learn about the meditation

Niharika Konidela had recently announced her separation from her husband, Chaitanya JV. The rumors of their separation have been going around for a while now. It was finally confirmed just a few days ago. During these difficult times, Chaitanya JV seems to have tried to find solace in meditation.

Chaitanya JV practices the Vipassana meditation technique

Chaitanya JV took to his Instagram and shared, "My heart is filled with gratitude for this place and everyone and everything that led me here. Over the last 10 days, the exhilarating yet exhausting process of instilling Vipassana into my life was by far the best experience of my existence. Rarely in one's life will they go somewhere with no expectations and come out with the wisdom they never knew they were in need of. Gratitude and only gratitude."

Along with the caption, he also shared pictures of the Global Vipassana Pagoda, which is a Meditation dome hall in Mumbai. Over there, he was practicing a 10-day Vipassana retreat. But what exactly is this?

Vipassana meditation technique

Vipassana is an ancient meditation technique used to enhance mindfulness. This meditation is said to help cope with stress and reduce anxiety. There is a ten-day residential course that is considered necessary to learn Vipassana. During this period, the people practicing this meditation technique have no connection with the outside world.

This tradition dates all the way back to the time of Buddha. One cannot do anything else while practicing this meditation technique, even yoga. Therefore, people are not even allowed to read or write during this period. Vipassana is not everyone’s cup of tea, as those who do it have to observe noble silence. The students are not permitted to speak with each other. They can speak only to their teachers. But this is also permitted only when what they are saying is very necessary to communicate. Otherwise, silence is preferred. During this period, the person has to spend most of their day meditating.

Samantha’s spiritual break

Other than Chaitanya JV, another celebrity also took a spiritual break, and that is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She, along with her close friend Shilpa Reddy, had gone to the Himalayas for a spiritual trip. Pictures were shared of her visiting the Ganges, Kedarnath, and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ashram.

