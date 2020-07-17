Post Icon, Allu Arjun to collaborate with Mahi V Raghav for a political thriller?

While no official confirmation has been made on it yet, this news has already made fans go gaga.

We all know that Allu Arjun’s next film is Pushpa directed by Sukumar. Allu Arjun’s first look for the film was also revealed by the makers sometime back. Now, new reports are making the rounds on social media stating that the actor will be collaborating with Mahi V Raghav of Yatra fame for a political thriller. While no official confirmation has been made on it yet, this news has already made fans go gaga.

Meanwhile, Bunny’s next film Pushpa made the headlines recently after Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he walked out of the film. Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi took this decision citing to unavailability of dates. He stated in an interview that he had also met the director Sukumaran in person and explained his situation. It is expected that the makers will announce the complete list of cast and crew officially. Directed by Sukumaran, Kannada actor Dhananjaya is the recent addition in the film’s cast list.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

Credits :Filmibeat

Share your comment ×