Post Income Tax raid, Thalapathy Vijay joins sets of Master in Neyveli

Actor Vijay, who was escorted out of Master shooting by Income Tax officials on Wednesday, has now joined the sets in Neyveli.
1738 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay,South,MasterPost Income Tax raid, Thalapathy Vijay joins sets of Master in Neyveli
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Following about three days of IT raids at his residence, actor Vijay has now joined the sets of his next film, Master. The film’s shooting is currently happening in Neyveli. Now, media reports suggest that the actor has joined the sets of the film, to resume the shooting. On Wednesday, Income Tax officials went to the sets of the movie, and took Vijay to his residence to question him regarding his Income Tax records.

The shooting of the film came to a halt after Vijay was taken out. However, media reports surfaced, stating that the makers had resumed the film's shoot yesterday with Vijay Sethupathi and others. After the IT raids, the officials had revealed that they did not seize anything from Vijay’s premises and that all his properties were recorded flawlessly. The raid at his home came after the Income Tax officials searched the residence and office of AGS productions.

Meanwhile, financier Anbu Chezhiyan, who had lent money to AGS Enterprises is also under scanner. The Income-Tax officials have so far confiscated Rs 65 crore of unaccounted cash from his residence and office. Directed by Atlee, Bigil was bankrolled by AGS. The film had Vijay in dual roles, with Nayanthara as the leading lady. The film also had Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroof Daniel Balaji, Deva Darshini in key roles.

Credits :Pudiya Thalaimurai

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement