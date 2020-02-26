Post Indian 2 mishap, STR starrer Maanaadu's producer offers insurance to cast and crew of the film

The producer of Simbu's next film, Maanaadu, has offered insurance for all the cast and crew members of the film, following the mishap in Indian 2 sets.

It came as a shocker when three crew members of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 died in an unfortunate accident at the sets of the film. The accident happened due to the mishandling of a crane in the sets by an untrained crew member. The three deceased crew members were identified as assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu. The incident took Kollywood industry by shock.

Now, the producer of Simbu’s next film, Suresh Kamatchi has offered the cast and crew members of Maanaadu with insurance. The V House production banner, who is bankrolling the film, has now offered insurance to all workers who are working for the filming of Maanaadu. Media reports suggest that insurance worth Rs 30 crore has been offered by the production house and the premium amount is around Rs 7.8 lakh with GST tax. While the Kollywood industry has still not recovered from the shock, many have praised the efforts of Suresh Kamatchi for his act.

It is to be noted that STR issued an emotional statement following the mishap. He wrote, “The accident at the sets of Indian 2 has come as a real shock to me. Those dear departed souls would have started their film journey with bigger dreams. Tears keep welling up in my eyes, when I think about the hard situation of those families. No such accidents should occur in the future. Artists and technicians should take their safety more carefully - this should also be taken care of by their respective associations. Cases under four sections have been filed against the operator for his negligence.”

